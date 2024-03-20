Putin Calls to Join EAEU Economies to Work with BRICS

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to work with BRICS during the meeting with the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Bakhytjan Sagintayev.

"Russia presides over the BRICS this year. Our other (EAEU) countries are not parties to this association, but the opportunities are big," the Russian president said, specifying that he refers to China’s Belt and Road initiative and the arrival of BRICS leaders for the Summit in Kazan, TASS reported."I have a big request for you: to look into and to work with your Russian colleagues on how we could join the economies of other countries of our association to the joint work with BRICS countries," Putin said to Sagintayev.