0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 11:19

Putin Calls to Join EAEU Economies to Work with BRICS

Story Code : 1123771
Putin Calls to Join EAEU Economies to Work with BRICS
"Russia presides over the BRICS this year. Our other (EAEU) countries are not parties to this association, but the opportunities are big," the Russian president said, specifying that he refers to China’s Belt and Road initiative and the arrival of BRICS leaders for the Summit in Kazan, TASS reported.

"I have a big request for you: to look into and to work with your Russian colleagues on how we could join the economies of other countries of our association to the joint work with BRICS countries," Putin said to Sagintayev.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
20 March 2024
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
20 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
20 March 2024
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
19 March 2024
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024