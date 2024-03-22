Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry scorned the “hypocritical and ingratiating” move by the US politicians to send Nowruz congratulatory messages, saying Washington’s actual gift for Iranians in the new Persian year has been new sanctions.

“For more than four decades, American statesmen have been increasing their maximum and all-round pressure against the honorable nation of Iran by displaying hypocritical ingratiation and spreading Haft Sin tables on the eve of Nowruz Eid, as well as sending Nowruz congratulatory messages,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his X account on Thursday night.“Their new year’s gift for Iranians is the imposition of new sanctions,” he added.“Iranians know their friends and foes very well and are well aware of the evil intentions behind such false and ridiculous charade,” Kanaani said, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“The motto of the year set by the Supreme Leader -A surge in production via people's participation- is the roadmap of the administration and the nation in the field of the economy so that, with its maximum realization, the blunt blade of the cruel American sanctions will be broken, and brighter horizons will be opened for the great nation of Iran,” the spokesman noted.His comments came after US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued separate Nowruz messages, with the American leader gloating that "the White House Haft-seen is decorated to reflect the promise of the new year".