0
Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:34

US Gov’t Sues Apple

Story Code : 1124289
US Gov’t Sues Apple
The so-called Department of Justice [DOJ] filed its lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey federal court, alleging that Apple had used “broad-based, exclusionary conduct” to make it harder for Americans to switch smartphones and for companies to provide applications, products and services to iPhone users.

The federal government was joined by 16 state attorneys general in lodging the civil claim.

“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law. If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”

The iPhone monopoly has driven Apple’s “astronomical valuation” – the company’s market capitalization of over $2.6 trillion is second only to Microsoft’s $3.2 trillion – at the expense of consumers and other technology companies, the lawsuit argued. The stock dropped 4.1% after the DOJ lawsuit was announced, wiping out over $100 billion in market value.

The case challenges Apple’s so-called “walled-garden” business model, which makes the company’s products largely inaccessible to competitors. It comes just weeks after the EU fined Apple €1.84 billion [$2 billion] for breaking the bloc’s competition laws. The company allegedly blocked providers of rival streaming services, such as Spotify, from informing iPhone users of cheaper music subscription alternatives.
Comment


Featured Stories
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
22 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
22 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
22 March 2024
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
21 March 2024
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024