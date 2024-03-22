US Gov’t Sues Apple

Islam Times - US technology giant Apple is being sued by the US government for allegedly building an anti-competitive “moat” around its monopolistic iPhone ecosystem.

The so-called Department of Justice [DOJ] filed its lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey federal court, alleging that Apple had used “broad-based, exclusionary conduct” to make it harder for Americans to switch smartphones and for companies to provide applications, products and services to iPhone users.The federal government was joined by 16 state attorneys general in lodging the civil claim.“Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law. If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly.”The iPhone monopoly has driven Apple’s “astronomical valuation” – the company’s market capitalization of over $2.6 trillion is second only to Microsoft’s $3.2 trillion – at the expense of consumers and other technology companies, the lawsuit argued. The stock dropped 4.1% after the DOJ lawsuit was announced, wiping out over $100 billion in market value.The case challenges Apple’s so-called “walled-garden” business model, which makes the company’s products largely inaccessible to competitors. It comes just weeks after the EU fined Apple €1.84 billion [$2 billion] for breaking the bloc’s competition laws. The company allegedly blocked providers of rival streaming services, such as Spotify, from informing iPhone users of cheaper music subscription alternatives.