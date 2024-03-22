Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur

Islam Times - Accountability is "more needed than ever" in Gaza amid ongoing genocidal war and committed crimes by Israel, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine said.

"The colossal amount of evidence concerning international crimes committed by Israel in Gaza just over the past six months could keep the International Criminal Court busy for the next five decades, especially at the current proceedings pace," Francesca Albanese said on X on Friday."Accountability is more needed than ever," added, Anadolu Agency reported.Israel launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 32,000 Palestinians since then and pushing the territory to the brink of famine.Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.The war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.