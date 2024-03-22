0
Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:43

Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur

Story Code : 1124297
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
"The colossal amount of evidence concerning international crimes committed by Israel in Gaza just over the past six months could keep the International Criminal Court busy for the next five decades, especially at the current proceedings pace," Francesca Albanese said on X on Friday.

"Accountability is more needed than ever," added, Anadolu Agency reported.  

Israel launched its war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 32,000 Palestinians since then and pushing the territory to the brink of famine.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while most of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
22 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
22 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
22 March 2024
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
21 March 2024
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
China Warns over Taiwan Independence
21 March 2024
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
Roadside Bomb Targeting Security Forces Kills 2 Soldiers, Wounds 15 in Pakistan
21 March 2024
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Israeli Atrocities in Gaza: Iranian Spokesman
21 March 2024
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
US Failed Its Policy in Ukraine: Russian Diplomat
21 March 2024