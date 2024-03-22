Seven Soldiers Injured in Clashes as Israel Raids West Bank

Islam Times - Seven Israeli soldiers have been injured in armed clashes with a Palestinian resistance fighter west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The exchange of fire, which lasted for nearly five hours, began in the early hours of Friday after a resistance fighter opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli settlers near the village of Deir Ibzi West of Ramallah.The Israeli forces said the bus was targeted by at least one Palestinian fighter near Dolev and Talmon settlements.The operation left no one wounded. However, the clashes started after troops were deployed to the scene.Following reinforcements which involved deployment of helicopters and a drone, the resistance fighter who is yet to be identified was announced dead.According to Israeli sources, two of the wounded soldiers were in critical condition.Since the start of Israel’s aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in October, the West Bank has seen a rise in Israeli violence from troops and settlers, that has claimed the lives of 447 Palestinians and injured about 4,700.Israel has also intensified detention campaigns in the West Bank, arresting hundreds of people since October 7.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 32,000 Palestinians and injured more than 74,000 others.