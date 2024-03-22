In Red Sea; CENTCOM Claims It Attacked Yemeni Vessel, Ballistic Missiles

Islam Times - The US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed it destroyed the Yemeni unmanned surface and anti-ship ballistic missiles in the Red Sea.

On March 21, between 8:50 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. (Sanaa time), a coalition aircraft successfully engaged and destroyed one unmanned surface vessel (USV) launched by the Yemeni Ansarallah from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on its X account.Additionally, coalition forces successfully engaged and destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched by the Yemeni forces from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. There were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition vessels, CENTCOM said.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.