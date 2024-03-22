Senior Cleric: Enemies Must Await Next Al-Aqsa Storm Operations

Islam Times - Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari says the enemies of Palestine must be prepared to face the second, third and forth Al-Aqsa storm operations.

Speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers, Haj Ali Akbari spoke about the Zionist regime's ongoing war in Gaza and the powerful resistance of the Palestinian people.The Islamic nation must prepare for a different Quds Day this year, he said, adding that this year's Quds Day must become a political earthquake against the Zionist regime and its supporters.The enemies of Palestine must be prepared to face the second, third and forth Al-Aqsa operations, he said, adding that these operations will continue until the evil name of the Zionist regime is erased from the beautiful map of Palestine.