Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:48

CENTCOM Chief Expresses Concern on Iran-China-Russia Alliance

Story Code : 1124302
Speaking during a US House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, General Michael Kurilla said he is "very concerned" about the "global implications" of the partnership between the three countries.

"Collectively, Iran, Russia, and China are strengthening their relationships and fostering a chaotic landscape favorable to their exploitation," he said. "The ramifications of this partnership will have global implications."

He also referred to Iran’s capability to produce drones and export crude oil despite US sanctions.

"What we see is Iran reliant on China and Russia is reliant on Iran. Iran sells 90% of its oil, all US sanctioned, to China," Kurilla said. 

Iran, China and Russia have over the past years forged strategic relations and strengthened their cooperation in various fields.

The partnership between the three countries could herald a new multipolar world order, intended to replace the current unipolar American-led order.
