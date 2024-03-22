Italians Stage Mass Rally against Raising Crimes

Islam Times - Thousands of Italian people took to the streets of Rome, the capital, to show their protest against the spread of crime in their country.

The people held the demonstration in Rome to commemorate the victims of organized crime groups (Mafia) in the country.The participants, most of whom were the school and university students, called on the Italian Police for the enhancement of the fight against the Italian gangs particularly in the southern part of the country.They carried the images of the victims of the Mafia, especially Juanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, two famous anti-Mafia prosecutors who were assassinated in 1992 on the order of Mafia Boss Toto Rina in Sicily.Alberto Vishlia, an Italian activist, told Iran Press correspondent in Rome: "Every year on March 21, at the beginning of the spring, we demonstrate in memory of the people who were murdered by the mafia criminal gangs in Italy.""We protest against social insecurity and the spread of criminal activities by large gangs in Italy, and call for practicing justice," he added.At the end of the rally, the names of 1081 victims of Italian Mafia were recited.According to the latest figures released by the Italian Ministry of Interior, nearly 500 individuals, including journalists, industrialists, and municipal officials who are threatened by the Mafia, are being escorted by the police in bulletproof vehicles.The Mafia has also turned into one of the largest illegal financial organizations in Italy, with its revenues reaching tens of billions of euros per year.Mafia gangs in southern Italy earn around 100 billion euros every year through trafficking drugs, arms, and humans, besides extortion of shopkeepers and businessmen, and other illegal activities.Cosa Nostra, Ndrangheta, Camorra, and Sacra Corona Unita (known as the Fourth Mafia) are four notorious Mafia families in southern Italy.