Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:54

UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza

Story Code : 1124305
The resolution proposed by the US about the Israeli war on Gaza was presented at the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, as Russia, China, and Algeria voted against it.

To be approved, a resolution needs 9 out of 15 votes of the UNSC member states without the veto of the permanent members, Yet the American resolution failed to be approved and it was vetoed by China and Russia.

While begging for the votes of the member states, the US representative claimed that the resolution would bring an agreement to end the suffering of the Gazan people. 

The representative of Algeria, one of the three countries that voted against the resolution, Ammar Benjama considered the draft insufficient in relieving the Palestinians' sufferings. 

He said that those who believe that Israel, an occupying regime, will abide by its international legal obligations, are wrong; they should abandon the fantasy. 

The US proposed the resolution as it is the greatest supporter of the Israeli regime, providing arms and financial support for the regime.  

Under the pretext of fighting Hamas, the Israeli regime launched an all-out war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the latest figures of the casualties, announcing that since October 7, over 31,923 Palestinians have been martyred and 74,096 others were wounded during the Israeli war on Gaza.  

Over 72 percent of the victims are reported, women and children. 

The Israeli strikes caused the people to struggle with famine amid the war. 

Earlier on February 20, 2024, the US vetoed Al-Geria's draft resolution that demanded the engaged parties of the war to establish a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and abide by it.
