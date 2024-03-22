Iran Condemns Afghan Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar, which resulted in the loss of several lives.

Kanaani expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his sympathy towards them. He also offered prayers for the swift recovery of those who were injured in the attacks.Yesterday, a suicide bombing outside a bank in Kandahar claimed the lives of three individuals and left 12 others wounded, as reported by local police. The Kandahar police department stated that civilians who had gathered at the bank to withdraw money were among those killed in the blast.While initial reports suggested three casualties, a hospital official later confirmed that the death toll had risen to 20. The terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for this attack in Kandahar.On Thursday, reports emerged of a large explosion in Kabul, though details regarding possible casualties and the exact location of the blast remain unclear at this time.