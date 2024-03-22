0
Friday 22 March 2024 - 20:58

Hundreds Prevented from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 1124308
Witnesses told the news agency that troops greatly intensified their military presence in the vicinity of the Qalandiya, Zeitoun, and Bethlehem checkpoints leading to the mosque, which is holy for Muslims.

The Israeli forces reportedly returned hundreds of worshippers from these checkpoints, claiming they did not have the necessary permits.

The agency added that hundreds of soldiers have been deployed around the mosque.

Israel restricted the entry of Palestinians and Muslim Israelis to the mosque in the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, where most Muslims seek to pray at the mosque.
