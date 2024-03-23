0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 07:46

Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1124356
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken further said: “A military ground operation in Rafah risks killing more civilians. It risks wreaking greater havoc with the humanitarian assistance. It risks further isolating ‘Israel’ around the world and jeopardizing its long-term security and standing.”

In a separate meeting with the entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken underscored the imperative to protect civilians in Gaza and sustain humanitarian aid through both land and sea routes.

Blinken also discussed efforts to reach an agreement for a ceasefire of at least six weeks that would secure the release of captives and enable a surge in humanitarian assistance.

“We also talked about Rafah. We share ‘Israel's’ goal of defeating Hamas... And we share the goal of ensuring ‘Israel's’ long term security,” Blinken told reporters before departing the apartheid entity.
