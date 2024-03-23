0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 07:47

Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured

Story Code : 1124357
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Unidentified gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Friday night and opened fire at people who had come for a rock performance.

The building was set on fire during the assault. The fate of the militants remains unclear as commando units and the National Guard are responding to the attack.

Investigators, meanwhile, continue to recover the bodies and have warned that the number of fatalities may grow even more. Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that forensic experts are collecting physical evidence and studying the security cameras.

According to videos posted to social media, there were at least five gunmen. They killed security guards and proceeded to indiscriminately fire at people in the lobby. A group of assailants was filmed shooting concert-goers in the music auditorium.

Once the militants reached the concert hall, they reportedly set chairs inside on fire. The blaze spread across the building and reached the roof before firefighters could start combating it. Helicopters were seen pouring large quantities of water on the building following the attack.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
Haniyeh: Netanyahu, Zionist Regime Responsible for Failure of Talks
22 March 2024
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
Iranian Spokesman Hits Back at US for Hypocritical Nowruz Message
22 March 2024
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
Al-Houthi: Yemen to Conduct more Powerful Ops
22 March 2024
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
Gaza War Will Continue, Says Netanyahu
21 March 2024