0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 21:04

Nigerian Army Rescues 17 Students Kidnapped in Northwest Sokoto

Story Code : 1124509
Nigerian Army Rescues 17 Students Kidnapped in Northwest Sokoto
The attack at Tsangaya school on March 9 came two days after the mass abduction of schoolchildren in Kaduna, also in the north. Those students are still missing.

Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto said the Tsangaya students were freed on Friday following an operation coordinated by the army and the office of the National Security Adviser.

"All the children have been found healthy and are ready to be reunited with their parents," he said in a statement, without giving details of the rescue operation.

The school owner Liman Abubakar Bakuso said he was travelling to Sokoto capital to bring back the students.

"No ransom was paid because I wasn't contacted and the parents of the children were not as well on anything to do with ransom payment," Bakuso told Reuters.

Kidnappings by criminal gangs with no ideological affiliation and demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence, especially in northern Nigeria, tearing apart families and communities who have to pool savings to pay ransoms, often forcing them to sell land, cattle and grain to secure their loved ones' release.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
4 European Countries Agree to Recognize Palestinian State
23 March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall Leaves More than 60 Killed, Hundreds Injured
23 March 2024
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
Blinken to War Cabinet: Rafah Offensive Risks Further Isolation of ‘Israel’
23 March 2024
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
Accountability Needed More than Ever in Gaza: UN Rapporteur
22 March 2024
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
UNSC Rejects US-Cooked Resolution over Gaza
22 March 2024
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
Australia to Spend $3B for Nuclear-Powered Submarines
22 March 2024
Kremlin: Russia is At War
Kremlin: Russia is At War
22 March 2024
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
Report: Ukraine ‘Disappointed’ with UK Stance over War with Russia
22 March 2024