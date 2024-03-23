0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 21:15

Guterres Visits Egypt's Border with Gaza

His trip comes as Israel threatens to launch a major military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, just over the border from Egypt, despite international appeals against such an attack

Earlier today, Antonio Guterres arrived in Al Arish in Egypt's northern Sinai, where much of the international relief for Gaza is delivered and stockpiled.

 Israeli ground troops are planning to storm Rafah in southern Gaza where more than 1.3 million displaced people have taken refuge.

Many Arab and Western leader warns that the consequences of the Israeli ground invasion of Rafah will be beyond imagination.

Israel’s Western allies and Arab states are warning Tel Aviv of a humanitarian catastrophe if it invades the city, which is crammed with hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Rafah sits on Gaza's border with Egypt, where there are growing concerns that Israel could use its war to displace Palestinians across the border into North Sinai.

Egyptian officials have informed their Israeli counterparts through Western intermediaries that any attempt to push Palestinians into the Sinai "would effectively suspend" the 1979 peace treaty, The Wall Street Journal cited a senior Western diplomat as saying.
