Iran Ready to Expand Coop. with Russia to Fight Terrorism: VP

Islam Times - Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has condemned the Friday terrorist attack in Moscow, saying Tehran is ready to increase cooperation with Moscow to combat terrorism.

"Terrorism and the killing of innocent civilians anywhere in the world are condemned, and any government or group that commits or supports this crime must be pursued and prosecuted in international courts," Mokhber said in a message to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday."I offer my condolences to the government and people of Russia for the terrorist incident at the Moscow Crocus Hall, which resulted in the loss of a considerable number of innocent citizens," he added.On Friday night, as many as five people in combat fatigues stormed a concert hall in the town of Crocus near Moscow, opening fire on those inside. The attackers also set off explosives that ignited a huge blaze in the concert hall.Russia’s Investigative Committee said the death toll from the terrorist attack has risen to at least 133.