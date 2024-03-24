Islam Times - The Israeli military continues to use Palestinian civilians as human shields in its operations within the al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The Monitor has gathered consistent testimonies suggesting that the Israeli army is deliberately employing Palestinian civilians, including patients and displaced individuals, as human shields against their will and forcing them into dangerous situations to secure and protect Israeli forces and military operations inside the Shifa Medical Complex and its vicinity. Reports indicate that this has been ongoing since early Monday morning.Witnesses said that civilians were forced to protect military operations, form barriers, and evacuate homes before raids, arrests, and building destruction.One witness, identified as K.F. (requesting anonymity), stated that Israeli forces ordered him and three other young men to enter various rooms inside the Shifa Medical Complex while wearing cameras attached to their heads. They were then directed by remote orders from the Israeli army to specific locations for inspection.Another testimony comes from M.N., an elderly man, who stated that the Israeli army forced his eldest son to enter the basements and sewage areas of the Shifa Medical Complex. He witnessed other detainees being placed inside armored vehicles during the fighting. Others were compelled to stand behind army forces and military vehicles stationed at the complex's entrances to fortify and prevent potential targeting.Additionally, the wife of a nurse forced by the Israeli army to evacuate towards the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip reported that her husband was used as a human shield to open doors to sections in the Shifa Medical Complex for several consecutive hours. She expressed fear for his safety as his fate remains unknown.Several families living near the Shifa Medical Complex reported that Israeli forces used young men arrested from inside the complex to enter their homes and demand immediate evacuation to central and southern Gaza Strip.Last Monday morning, the Israeli army raided the Shifa Medical Complex amid heavy gunfire and drone activity, resulting in numerous casualties and arrests, as well as the destruction and burning of dozens of surrounding residential homes.Last Monday, the Israeli army raided Gaza's Shifa Medical Complex amidst heavy gunfire and drone activity, leading to hundreds of casualties, arrests, and the destruction of surrounding residential homes.Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has expressed deep concern about the situation in the Shifa Medical Complex and the risks faced by civilians, including patients, healthcare workers, and displaced individuals inside it, who are protected under international humanitarian law. The organization calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in stopping the violence and protecting civilians and civilian objects in Gaza.The Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 32,226 Palestinians and injuries to 74,518 more since October 7th.