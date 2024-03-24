Israeli Forces Target Al-Amal Hospital in Gaza

Islam Times - Israeli forces have launched "violent" ground and air attacks on Khan Younis and bombed homes in Rafah and Deir el-Balah, killing at least 14 Palestinians, according to media reports.

The attacks included the targeting of the al-Amal Hospital. The Israeli army stated that its troops conducted an operation in the al-Amal neighborhood in western Khan Younis, and its jets attacked and destroyed about 40 targets, including military buildings, underground tunnels, and other infrastructures.The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) reported that the medical complex in Khan Younis is under heavy Israeli attack. PRCS mentioned that one of the displaced persons sheltering in the hospital was injured in the head, and smoke bombs were fired at the hospital to force the staff, wounded, and displaced people out of the building.Israeli troops closed the gates of the hospital with barriers and instructed everyone inside to leave naked. Although all patients were moved out of the medical facility last month, hundreds of displaced Palestinians are still sheltering there.In Rafah, at least six people were killed when Israeli forces targeted a home. Emergency crews are working to reach the wounded, who are trapped under the rubble, as well as recover any bodies.A staff member in the emergency operations room of the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) was killed by Israeli forces while working at Al-Amal Hospital, west of Khan Younis. PRCS officials stated that Israeli troops have surrounded the facility, and workers are in severe danger.According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 84 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours. Since October 7, at least 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.