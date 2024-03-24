Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi strongly denounced the siege on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, calling for immediate international intervention to prevent further atrocities.

The two top diplomats spoke by phone on Sunday afternoon on bilateral relations and the current situation in the Gaza Strip. Both ministers emphasized the developing relationship between their countries and expressed their mutual willingness to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations, as well as regional and international collaboration.They strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, particularly the regime's violent aggression in besieging al-Shifa Hospital and the resulting loss of life among patients and medical staff.Given the scale of the tragedies at al-Shifa Hospital, both sides stressed the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further atrocities by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.Israeli forces have been operating in and around al-Shifa Hospital for the seventh consecutive day. Palestinian woman Jamila al-Hissi, who was trapped in a building near the hospital, recounted to Al Jazeera that Israeli forces committed atrocities including rape, kidnapping, and murder of women during the raid.Describing al-Shifa as a "war zone," she lamented the horrific acts, stating, "Is there anything worse than this? Is there anything more horrifying than hearing women call for help, and when we try to reach them to provide assistance, they shoot at us?"The Israeli army has claimed that 480 of the approximately 800 individuals detained at Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital were members of Palestinian resistance groups, as part of its week-long operation in and around the medical complex.Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in at least 32,226 Palestinian deaths and 74,518 injuries.