Israeli Forces Moving Towards Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

Islam Times - Israeli military forces have advanced closer to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, supported by heavy air coverage, including fighter jets, military choppers, and attack drones, according to reports from Gaza.

Israeli forces have either completely destroyed or severely damaged the remaining residential buildings in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital. Currently stationed approximately half a kilometer from the hospital's main gates, the purpose of this operation remains undisclosed by the Israeli army.According to Aljazeera reports, there have been additional air strikes and artillery shelling in northern Gaza and near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The Israeli army has been operating in and around al-Shifa Hospital for seven consecutive days.Mustafa Barghouti, the general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, reported that 560 people have been killed by the Israeli army while attempting to obtain food and humanitarian aid in Gaza City. Israel has targeted several humanitarian aid convoys and individuals gathered around them since October 7.The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that the death toll in Israel's campaign in Gaza has risen to 32,226, with at least 74,518 individuals wounded since October 7. The latest figures indicate that 84 people have died and 106 have been wounded in the past 24 hours.