Sunday 24 March 2024 - 20:49

5 Suspects Killed in Shootings in Brazil

5 Suspects Killed in Shootings in Brazil
The criminal group, which was traveling in five cars, was caught by agents of the elite group of the militarized police when it was about to assault the warehouse located on Highway BR-277 early Saturday morning.

According to Lieutenant Cicero Tenorio, spokesman for the police headquarters in the city of Cascavel, the suspects got out of the vehicle in front of the tax collector's building and began shooting at the agents.

Police believe at least five criminals managed to escape, the spokesman told reporters.

Six firearms, including four revolvers and a pistol, were confiscated at the scene.

No police officers have been reported injured in the shooting. 
