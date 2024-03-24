0
Sunday 24 March 2024 - 20:50

CENTCOM Says Engaged a Conflict with Six Yemeni Drones

US forces engaged six Yemeni unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the US Central Command said on Saturday.

This news comes at a time when the British Maritime Trade Operations Organization announced a new maritime accident near the coast of Yemen on Saturday night.

According to the report of this organization, this incident occurred 23 miles away from Al-Mukha port on the coast of Yemen, and an incident occurred near a ship that was passing through the area.

Yemen has been conducting missile and drone operations against Israeli vessels, those heading for Israeli ports, and the British and American warships that have been dispatched to the Red Sea to confront the Yemeni strikes.

The Red Sea operations began when Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The strikes have been seeking to pressure the Israeli regime into stopping its war against Gaza which has so far killed at least 32,070 Palestinians. Another 74,298 individuals have sustained injuries as well.

The maritime attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes.

Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.
