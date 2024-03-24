War on Gaza; 9,000 Women Martyred since October 7

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that since the beginning of the recent war with the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, 9,000 women have been martyred.

The Spokesman of the Palestinian Ministry of Health said: "Thousands of the women martyred were mothers, pregnant women and even medical staff. Also, 60,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are suffering from malnutrition, dehydration, and lack of proper medical care."Ashraf al-Qudra added that every month, about 5 thousand pregnant women give birth in very difficult and unsafe conditions in the Gaza Strip.Since its all-out war on Gaza on October 7, the Israeli regime has massacred 32,142 people and injured 74,412 others in the Gaza Strip.Nearly 8,000 people are still either missing or under the rubble. Also, 73% of the total victims of the war in Gaza are women and children.Still, the Israeli regime's forces again attacked the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza early morning on Monday and surrounded the hospital as hundreds of displaced people, patients, journalists, and medical staff were inside it.