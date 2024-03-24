Anti-Israeli Gathering Outside UK Embassy in Tehran

Islam Times - The people in Tehran held a protest gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran on Sunday night to protest the Israeli regime and its supporters in the war crimes against the Gazan people.

Since its all-out war on Gaza on October 7, the Israeli regime has massacred 32,142 people and injured 74,412 others in the Gaza Strip.Nearly 8,000 people are still either missing or under the rubble. Also, 73% of the total victims of the war in Gaza are women and children.Still, the Israeli regime's forces again attacked the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza early morning on Monday and surrounded the hospital as hundreds of displaced people, patients, journalists, and medical staff were inside it.The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the war of the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, 9,000 women have been martyred.Amid the catastrophes, the people of the Gaza Strip are coping with famine and starvation due to the Israeli war and blockade on the strip.