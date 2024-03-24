0
Sunday 24 March 2024 - 20:54

Anti-Israeli Gathering Outside UK Embassy in Tehran

Story Code : 1124666
Anti-Israeli Gathering Outside UK Embassy in Tehran
Since its all-out war on Gaza on October 7, the Israeli regime has massacred 32,142 people and injured 74,412 others in the Gaza Strip. 

Nearly 8,000 people are still either missing or under the rubble. Also, 73% of the total victims of the war in Gaza are women and children.

Still, the Israeli regime's forces again attacked the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza early morning on Monday and surrounded the hospital as hundreds of displaced people, patients, journalists, and medical staff were inside it.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that since the beginning of the war of the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip, 9,000 women have been martyred.

Amid the catastrophes, the people of the Gaza Strip are coping with famine and starvation due to the Israeli war and blockade on the strip. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets at Israeli Base during Golani Brigade Training
Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets at Israeli Base during Golani Brigade Training
24 March 2024
Russia: Zelensky Stupid Enough to Blame Russia for Moscow Terrorist Attack
Russia: Zelensky Stupid Enough to Blame Russia for Moscow Terrorist Attack
24 March 2024
Eyewitness Says Israeli Soldiers Rape Palestinian Women Before Killing Them in Gaza
Eyewitness Says Israeli Soldiers Rape Palestinian Women Before Killing Them in Gaza
24 March 2024
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists' Aggression on Damascus
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
24 March 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
24 March 2024
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
23 March 2024
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
Ansarullah Vows to Keep on Targeting “Israel” After US, UK Strikes
23 March 2024
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
Report: Thousands of Soldiers in IOF Get Orders for 4 More Months in Service
23 March 2024
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
Medvedev: Death for Death, Terrorists must Be Mercilessly Destroyed
23 March 2024
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
Russia, China Veto US-Drafted UN Resolution on Gaza
23 March 2024