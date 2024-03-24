Nigerian School Children Regain Freedom

Islam Times - Sixteen days after their captivity, the 282 Kuriga Primary and secondary school children kidnapped were released.

Governor Kaduna of State Uba Sani announced the release of the school students on his Facebook account in the early hours of Sunday but did not tell whether the ransom was paid.The abductors were reported to have demanded N1bn from the families to release the children, but both the state and federal governments insisted that no ransom would be paid while President Tinubu had urged the military and other security agencies to do whatever it took to rescue the children."In the name of Allah the Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released. Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for prioritizing the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children," Governor Uba Sani wrote.The Governor also praised Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser for his "exemplary leadership."Kidnapping people for ransom in Nigeria is common while citizens believe that the Government from the State to the Federal level benefit from the issue through the withdrawal of money for the ransom this is the reason the problem is not tackled, though, on the other hand, the authorities said they are doing their best to end the banditry and other insecurity cases in the country.