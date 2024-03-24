Moscow: Any Washington Bid to Justify Kiev Until Moscow Attack Probe Ends to Be Evidence

Islam Times - Any statement from the US authorities to justify Ukraine until the end of the investigation into the terrorist attack in the Crocus Citi Hall should be considered as evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Over the decades, the political elites of the United States have learnt how skillfully divert attention from high-profile crimes and all sorts of staging. Therefore, until the investigation into the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall is completed, any phrase from Washington justifying Kiev should be considered as evidence," the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel, TASS reported.She noted that the financing of "the terrorist activities of the Kiev organized crime group by American liberal democrats and participation in the corruption schemes of the Joe Biden family have been going on for many years".Zakharova also noted that the United States hastened to declare Ukraine’s non-involvement in the terrorist attack.The Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in Moscow’s Western outskirts was attacked by gunmen on Friday evening. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, breached the venue’s entrances, shooting patrons at point-blank range and then setting the building on fire, before fleeing the scene.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced on Saturday the death toll in the terror attack has grown to 133. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Ukraine was behind the attack, stating the perpetrators had “tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the border”.Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said in a statement eleven people have been detained over the terrorist attack. The terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine, the FSB added.US Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House National Security Council have claimed there is no evidence that Kiev is behind the attack at a concert hall near Moscow."White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson says: Ukraine is not involved in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, the banned the Islamic State is to blame. I wish they could have done it so quickly with the assassination of their own president [John] Kennedy. But no - for more than 60 years they have not been able to find out who killed him after all. Or was it ISIS (alson known as ISIL or Daesh) as well?" Zakharova wrote.The spokeswoman also touched upon the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions."According to the United States (and The New York Times cited comments from officials), Ukrainians were involved there. But then the American authorities have gone to ground. And they are still rummaging around there for something, either for Kiev or IS divers. Not a single word was uttered from Washington calling on Denmark and Sweden not to stop searching for the culprits, while Russia’s proposal for an investigation under the auspices of the UN was blocked by the Anglo-Saxons in the UN Security Council," the diplomat said.