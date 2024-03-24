Russia: Zelensky Stupid Enough to Blame Russia for Moscow Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned remarks on the terror attack on the Crocus City Hallmade by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who suggested Moscow itself was behind the tragic incident.

“The only head of state stupid enough to blame Russia itself for the terrorist attack was Zelensky,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram, RT reported.She added that the “self-exposure” of the Ukrainian leader is bound to “destroy” him.Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Ukraine was behind the attack, stating the perpetrators had “tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the border”.In his latest video address, Zelensky claimed it was “obvious” that Putin “and other scum” have been trying to blame someone else for the incident while being the true perpetrators behind the attack.While producing the claim, Zelensky apparently referred to conspiracy theories of the early 2000s, alleging a series of terrorist attacks endured by Russia at the time had actually been orchestrated by Moscow.No evidence to back up such theories, however, has ever been presented.The Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk in Moscow’s Western outskirts was attacked by gunmen on Friday evening. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, breached the venue’s entrances, shooting patrons at point-blank range and then setting the building on fire, before fleeing the scene.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced on Saturday the death toll in the terror attack has grown to 133. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said in a statement eleven people have been detained over the terrorist attack. The terrorists planned to flee to Ukraine, the FSB added.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov has announced the rescue operation has concluded at Crocus City Hall. The search through the rubble, however, is set to go on, with emergency services expected to make an opening in the building’s wall to simplify access to the site, the governor stated.