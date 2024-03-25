0
Monday 25 March 2024 - 12:06

France Raises Terrorism Threat Level

Story Code : 1124772
France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
On Friday, four men opened fire inside Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and set the building ablaze. All of the terrorists were later detained while attempting to flee by car in the direction of the Ukrainian border, according to President Vladimir Putin.

The so-called “Islamic State” Khorasan Province [ISIS-K] claimed responsibility for the massacre. Moscow has so far not confirmed the group’s involvement.

“Following the attack in Moscow, the French president has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council this evening,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X [formerly Twitter] on Sunday.

 “In light of the Islamic State’s claim that it was responsible for the attack, and the threats looming over our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate plan to the highest level,” the prime minister added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
Jordanian Protesters Demand Closure of Israeli Embassy
Australian Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Activists Blocking Israeli Cargo Ship
Australian Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Activists Blocking Israeli Cargo Ship
25 March 2024
France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
France Raises Terrorism Threat Level
25 March 2024
UNRWA: ‘Israel’ to Block Food Convoys from Reaching North Gaza
UNRWA: ‘Israel’ to Block Food Convoys from Reaching North Gaza
25 March 2024
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza
Iran, Oman Condemn Israeli Siege on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets at Israeli Base during Golani Brigade Training
Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets at Israeli Base during Golani Brigade Training
24 March 2024
Russia: Zelensky Stupid Enough to Blame Russia for Moscow Terrorist Attack
Russia: Zelensky Stupid Enough to Blame Russia for Moscow Terrorist Attack
24 March 2024
Eyewitness Says Israeli Soldiers Rape Palestinian Women Before Killing Them in Gaza
Eyewitness Says Israeli Soldiers Rape Palestinian Women Before Killing Them in Gaza
24 March 2024
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists' Aggression on Damascus
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee
24 March 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Israeli Military Headquarters with Drone Strike
24 March 2024
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
Putin Vows to Punish Those Behind Russia Concert Terrorist Attack
24 March 2024
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Drone, Artillery Strikes against Israeli Positions
23 March 2024