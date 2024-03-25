France Raises Terrorism Threat Level

Islam Times - France has raised the terrorism alert level across the country following an attack on a packed music venue in Russia, which left 137 people dead.

On Friday, four men opened fire inside Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and set the building ablaze. All of the terrorists were later detained while attempting to flee by car in the direction of the Ukrainian border, according to President Vladimir Putin.The so-called “Islamic State” Khorasan Province [ISIS-K] claimed responsibility for the massacre. Moscow has so far not confirmed the group’s involvement.“Following the attack in Moscow, the French president has convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council this evening,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X [formerly Twitter] on Sunday.“In light of the Islamic State’s claim that it was responsible for the attack, and the threats looming over our country, we have decided to raise the Vigipirate plan to the highest level,” the prime minister added.