UNRWA: ‘Israel’ to Block Food Convoys from Reaching North Gaza

Islam Times - The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said that “Israel” will no longer approve food convoys to northern Gaza carried by the organization.

“Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the ‘Israeli’ authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any UNRWA food convoys to the north,” Lazzarini said on social media platform X.He further added that “This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a manmade famine.”The decision comes days after the UN-backed report that warned that famine was imminent in northern Gaza, a crisis many have accused “Israel” of causing by using starvation as a weapon of war.A UN-backed initiative found last week that the entire population of Gaza, estimated to be around 2.3 million, is enduring acute “food insecurity, while half the population suffers from a greater level of food insecurity classified as catastrophic.”The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC], a multi-partner initiative, concluded that the hunger level in Gaza is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country.”Blocking aid by UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization in Gaza, would make “the clock tick faster towards famine,” Lazzarini said, warning many more will die of hunger and dehydration.“This cannot happen, it would only stain our collective humanity,” he said.