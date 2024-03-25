0
Monday 25 March 2024 - 20:43

Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment

Story Code : 1124904
Senior IRGC Commander: Zionist Regime Cannot Deal with Public Resentment
Mohammad Reza Naqdi, the deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the resistance by the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, citing a previous statement by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and said that it was because of the severity of Zionist regime's crimes that prompted the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by Hamas movement in Gaza on October 7.

"The Zionists should have realized after the Al-Aqsa Storm and should have reduced the severity of cruelty and crimes and stepped on a more calculated path," General Naqdi said.

"Their rule would be extended for at least for another decade had not they increased the severity of the crimes against humanity" he said, adding that the Zionists shortened the lifespan of their regime and laid the ground for an event more terrible than the Al-Aqsa Storm by attacking Gaza Strip.

"Now there is such resolve among the people of the region that is unprecedented and when the big and general movement of the people of the region begins, no force can stand against it," the senior IRGC general added.

He further lambasted the United States for backing and arming the Zionist regime in doing its crimes.
