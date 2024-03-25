US Media: Alliance of Russia, China and Iran Alarming for US, Allies

Islam Times - An American newspaper described the alliance between Iran, Russia and China as a nightmare for the United States and its Western allies.

According to Sputnik, the Economist has assessed the economic threat posed by Russia, China and Iran.All three countries are members of the same international clubs like the BRICS. Bilateral trade between them is growing, and plans are being developed for duty-free blocks, new payment systems and trade routes bypassing territories controlled by the West. according to that US journal, this threatens to turn into a nightmare for America and its allies.A thriving anti-Western axis will allow opponents to circumvent sanctions, win wars and attract other malicious players to their side.The analysis added the US-led sanctions have brought the trio closer to each other.The Economist added that Russia came under Western sanctions in 2022 with the start of a special operation in Ukraine, and since then they have only been getting tougher. China is facing its own restrictions, which threaten to become even more severe if Donald Trump becomes president in November. Rallying in the face of a common enemy, the trio vowed to pursue a common foreign policy: to maintain a multipolar world where America would no longer be destined to rule. They see stronger economic ties as the key to the strength of their new alliance.The US journal further claimed that China promised Russia an “unlimited” partnership, and in 2021 signed a “strategic agreement” with Iran for a period of 25 years worth over $ 400 billion. All three countries are members of the same international clubs like the BRICS. Bilateral trade between them is growing, and plans are being developed for duty-free blocks, new payment systems and trade routes bypassing territories controlled by the West. This threatens to turn into a nightmare for America and its allies. A thriving anti-Western axis will allow opponents to circumvent sanctions, win wars and attract other players to their side.Recently, general Michael Erik Kurilla, the commander of United States Central Command had expressed concern about increasing cooperation between Iran, Russia, etc. He mentioned the oil cooperation between Iran and China and said that China supports Iran's plans in the region by buying Iranian oil.Kurilla added that in general, Iran, Russia and China are strengthening and expanding their relations.