Monday 25 March 2024 - 20:50

Bandits Kill 13 and Abduct 20 in Northwestern Nigeria

In a separate incident in Tsafe Local Government Area, journalist Abdullahi Karazubiy reported via phone call to Iran Press that the heavily armed bandits claimed two more lives in the early hours of Monday, including the commander of the Community Protection Guards. Furthermore, they set a military vehicle ablaze during their violent incursion.

Recently, 282 primary and secondary school children were released after being kidnapped two weeks prior when motorcycle-riding gunmen attacked the remote Kuriga school on March 7. Kaduna Governor Senator Uba Sani announced on his verified Facebook account late Sunday that the children had been freed, although specific details of the release process were not disclosed.

The surge in banditry and kidnappings for ransom in Nigeria's northwestern region has resulted in numerous fatalities, leaving many farmers concerned about their safety and ability to cultivate crops. These security challenges have contributed to food scarcity not only in Nigeria but also in neighboring countries like Niger Republic and Cameroon.

Despite the Nigerian Government's efforts to combat banditry, the threat continues to escalate, with bandits operating with impunity, causing harm to innocent civilians, and engaging in ransom abductions regularly.
