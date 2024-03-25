Netanyahu Threatens No Government Without Haredi Draft Law, Israeli Media Reports

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that there will be no government without the controversial Haredi draft law, according to Israeli media reports. Netanyahu has made it clear to ministers in his Likud party that he will not back down on this issue, emphasizing that the status quo must be maintained.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has criticized coalition members for their refusal to compromise on the matter of granting blanket exemptions from the Israeli military to ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jews. The deadline for new legislation is looming, leaving tensions high within the coalition.The decision on the conscription law has raised concerns among opposition leaders as well. Yair Lapid has called on war cabinet minister Benny Gantz to withdraw his National Unity party from the government if the draft law is passed. The issue is expected to be discussed next Tuesday among ministers.The potential passing of the conscription law could lead to further political upheaval, as Netanyahu is reportedly considering abolishing the war cabinet and expanding the coalition government. This has sparked internal disputes and mounting tensions within Israeli decision-making circles.The ongoing aggression on Gaza, coupled with disagreements over the handling of negotiations and administration of the war, has further complicated the situation. The refusal of Haredi Jews to serve in the IOF has led to protests in occupied Al-Quds, with tensions escalating over the issue.As Israeli occupation authorities grapple with these internal and external challenges, the fate of the government hangs in the balance. Netanyahu’s staunch stance on the Haredi draft law could be a make or break moment for the coalition, with potential far-reaching implications for Israeli politics moving forward.