UN’s Guterrus Says Banning Gaza Aid ‘Unacceptable’ as China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

Islam Times - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell ‘Israel’ that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

During a visit to Jordan he stressed that banning UNRWA from delivering food aid to northern Gaza, where people are starving, is totally unacceptable.“The decision… is totally unacceptable, and those that took that decision must assume the responsibility facing history of the consequences of the decision,” Guterres tells a news conference.“We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the US, I heard from the European Union, not to mention of course the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster,” he stated.For its part, China voiced support to a new draft resolution at the UN Security Council on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, after it and Russia vetoed an earlier text proposed by the United States.“China supports this draft resolution and commends Algeria and other Arab countries for their hard work in this regard,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding: “We hope the Security Council will pass it as soon as possible and send a strong signal for the cessation of hostilities.”“This draft takes a clear stand in demanding a ceasefire and expanding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and thereby accord with the correct orientation of the Security Council’s actions,” Lin added.“At present, the conflict in Gaza is dragging on, causing a humanitarian crisis,” he stated, noting that “the international community expects the Security Council to practically and comprehensively fulfill its duties,” he adds.