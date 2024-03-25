Hamas Mainly Fighting US As Tel Aviv Crimes Enabler

Islam Times - A senior Hamas official says the Palestinian resistance group is battling Washington as a key enabler of the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Mahmoud al-Mardawi made the remarks on Monday in an interview with Qatar-based Al-Araby TV, after Washington offered a compromise proposal during a new round of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha aimed at securing a Gaza truce deal.“The American proposal is actually meant to divert public opinion. In fact, we are fighting with the US, which is providing the enemy with all-round military, financial, and political support,” he said.“The Zionist enemy is actually obeying the will of the US government and we are not willing to negotiate directly with it.”Mardawi also, according to Press TV, stressed that the Palestinian resistance will use every opportunity to end the genocide against the Palestinian people, adding, however, it will not stop defending the rights of the Palestinian nation.The enemy only wants the freedom of its captives held in Gaza, but it is not possible without a ceasefire, he emphasized.The Hamas official further said that Israel’s opposition to a permanent Gaza truce means that the regime is insisting on its crimes in the besieged Palestinian territory.The occupiers prevent the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, seeking their forced expulsion, he noted.“Despite killings and bombings, our nation has remained resilient… The resistance of the Palestinian people has been going on for about eight decades. The enemy will not see peace in Palestine for a moment until it leaves this land.”On Sunday, Israeli media reported that Tel Aviv had accepted a recent US compromise proposal during the Doha talks.The report did not say what the proposal entailed, but earlier reports suggested that the number of Palestinian abductees, who would be released in exchange for 40 Israeli captives, will be doubled.Channel 12 News said as many as 800 Palestinian abductees held in Israeli jails will be released.Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.However, almost six months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives despite killing at least 32,226 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 74,518 others.