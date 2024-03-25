Islam Times - A senior Yemeni official stated his country has warned Saudi Arabia not to allow the US fighter jets to use its airspace for strikes on Yemen in support of Israel.

“We conveyed a message to Saudi Arabia that it would be a target [for Yemen’s retaliatory strikes] if it allowed the US aircraft to use its territories or airspace in the aggression on Yemen,” Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said at an interview with Al-Masirah on Sunday.The US and the UK have been carrying out numerous attacks against Yemen as a means of trying to pressure the country into stopping a series of operations that it has been conducting in support of Palestinians who are subjected to a genocidal Israeli war.In this regard, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.Al-Houthi reaffirmed his country’s support for the “oppressed” Palestinian nation, saying it will continue to confront the US, Britain, and Israel.He stressed that Yemen has weapons in its possession that are capable of reaching the US.Al-Houthi noted that the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen that began in 2015 has failed to achieve its goals and left Yemen stronger than before.He added fighting between Sana’a and Riyadh has only decreased, but no ceasefire agreement has been reached.The senior official stated that any new peace talks must address the humanitarian issues, including the disbursement of salaries of all state employees from Yemen’s oil and gas revenues.In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen to restore power to the impoverished country’s Western- and Riyadh-allied government.The war has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the site of what the United Nations has described as the one of world’s worst humanitarian crises.