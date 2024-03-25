Iranian President: Gaza War to Shape New World Order

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi described Palestine as the most important issue in the Muslim world, and stressed that the resistance by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip will lead to changes in the status quo in the world.

Addressing a gathering on Monday, President Rayeesi condemned the ongoing Israeli war against the besieged enclave, emphasizing the need for immediate international action to address the humanitarian crisis there.He stated that the blood of Palestinians and their resistance will bring about “a transformation in the unjust order that rules the world”, which he said is “very close and achievable”.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October, killing more than 32,300 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, and wounding 74,700 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods. Thousands more are missing and feared buried under the rubble.Tel Aviv has also imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off food, electricity, fuel and water supplies. The move has plunged the blockaded territory into a humanitarian crisis.A United Nations monitor group has recently cautioned famine conditions now exist in the Northern part of Gaza, around 300,000 people remain trapped in the area, following months of Israeli relentless bombardment.The UN-backed report also warns that more than 70% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million faces “catastrophic hunger".Dozens of children in Gaza, including newborn babies, have starved to death and many more are at risk from soaring malnutrition.The Integrated Food-Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimated that two out of every 10,000 people will die daily from starvation, malnutrition, and disease if not helped immediately.The alarming report came as UN aid agencies have warned that urgently-needed humanitarian aid is being blocked from entering the enclave.