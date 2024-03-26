0
Tuesday 26 March 2024 - 22:14

Yemeni Missiles, Drones Strike Israeli Targets in Occupied Eilat, US-UK Vessels in Red Sea

Story Code : 1125136
In a statement, General Sarea indicated that a large number of ballistic missiles and drones were used to carry out the operations, giving more details about the attacks.

The naval forces and the missile force carried out four joint operations on four ships, including the American ship (MAERSK SARATOGA) in the Gulf of Aden, the American ship (APL DETROIT) in the Red Sea, the British ship (HUANG PU) in the Red Sea, and the” PRETTY LADY” ship which were heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, General Sarea said.

“The Air Force, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting two American war destroyers in the Red Sea.”

“The missile force, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a military operation in which it targeted a number of Israeli targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area, south of occupied Palestine.”

The military operations achieved their goals successfully, with the help of Allah Almighty, General Sarea affirmed .

Dedicating the military operations to the Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni Armed Forces, according to General Sarea, confirm their continuation of carrying out more operations against all hostile targets, including the Israeli or occupied Palestine-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean until the aggression stops and and the Zionist siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تدشين العام العاشر من العدوان الأمريكي البريطاني بست عمليات عسكرية ضد أربع سفن أمريكية وبريطانية ومدمرتين أمريكيتين واستهداف أم الرشراش جنوبي فلسطين المحتلة 26-3-2024مpic.twitter.com/ZBA2ltT0iQ

— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 26, 2024
