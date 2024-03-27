Islam Times - News sources reported the US and UK's attack on the Yemeni territories in support of the Israeli regime. The US and British fighters bombed al-Qatinat district in the northern part of Sa'ada Province on Wednesday.

The attacks on Yemen were carried out because of the Yemeni army's operations in response to the Israeli regime's genocide in the Gaza Strip.The Israeli war on Gaza entered its 173rd day, since October 7, as the number of people martyred Palestinian people during the war exceeded 32,400.Yemen says it will continue to hit any Israeli or Israel-affiliated vessels in the Red Sea, Bab ul-Mandab, and Arab Sea as long as the Israeli regime keeps the war and blockade on Gaza.Nearly 8,000 people are still either missing or under the rubble. Also, 73% of the total victims of the war in Gaza are women and children.The toll comes as the people are struggling with famine and starvation created due to the Israeli war and blockade on Gaza.