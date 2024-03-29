Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes to Speed up Its Certain Annihilation

Islam Times - The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, confirmed that the “Israeli” entity’s crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal war by Tel Aviv, will speed up the entity’s “certain annihilation.”

Al-Houthi made the remarks during his weekly address on Thursday, calling the entity’s crimes in Gaza “a source of disgrace for the humanity.”Addressing the Zionists, however, he asserted, “Do not rejoice over your crimes, since your measures lead you faster towards the course of certain annihilation and will expel you from the land of Palestine.”“The ‘Israeli’ entity is on course towards defeat in Gaza,” Al-Houthi said. “Of course, this defeat also belongs to the United States, which is a partner to this genocide,” he added, referring to Washington’s all-out political, military, and intelligence support for the war.The Yemeni leader, meanwhile, considered the US and “Israel” to be partners in the many attacks that have been targeting aid-seeking Palestinians in the coastal territory.“The enemy first designates an area as safe for collecting aid, and then bombs the people, who would go there to receive food,” he said.Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi pointed to the strikes that Yemen’s armed forces have been carrying out against targets belonging to the “Israeli” entity and those associated with it in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza.Addressing the US, Al-Houthi said, “The damage you will be dealt in this battle will be heavy.” He went on to warn that “if you go overboard, the consequences will become [even] greater and more dangerous.”The Yemeni leader cited an American officer as saying that the US Navy had not been “humiliated” so much at the hands of the Yemeni forces since the nineteenth century.“We say this to the Americans that ‘you will inherit the UK’s defeat in Yemen,” he noted, pointing to Britain’s withdrawal from southern Yemen in 1967 that led to the Arab Peninsula nation’s independence.Al-Houthi described the only means of cessation of the Yemeni strikes as enforcement of an end to the “Israeli” entity’s attacks and siege on Gaza.He finally cautioned that the defeat that the US and the UK had been dealt at the hands of Yemen was the result of their “engaging against [only] a part of our armed forces.”“They should envision what situation they are going to end up in if they face hundreds of thousands of our forces on the ground.”