Ansarullah: So Far Attacked 86 Israeli-affiliated Ships

Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarullah movement says it has attacked 86 ships afillated with the Israeli regime in the Red Sea, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea since the beginning of operations in solidarity with Gaza war.

Mohammad al-Houthi of Ansarullah Movement in a televised address said that Yemeni armed forces will continue to support the Palestinian resistance in an active and effective way.He added that Yemeni forces also several times attacked targets in southern Israel, mainly Port of Eilat.The attacks have substantially emptied the Israeli ports of ships and activities, and the ships bound for Israeli regime have to avoid the Red Sea and choose a longer and more expensive route from Africa to reach the ports in the occupied territories.The resistance movement has also launched attacks on the US and British ships for their support to the Israeli regime and violating Yemen's sea blockade on the Israeli ships and ports.On March 2, a missile hit a British ship in the Red Sea and sunk it. The Yemeni attacks on the American and British ships started after the two Western countries formed a coalition and carried out missile attacks on the Yemeni positions with the aim of degrading Ansarullah missile and drone capabilities.Ansarullah’s power to launch operations remain unscathed, however. In mid-March, it test-fired a supersonic missile to be used in anti-Israeli attacks.