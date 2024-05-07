0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 10:27

IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End

Story Code : 1133378
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
He further referred to the destructive effect of the hegemonic powers in the region.

Speaking at the memorial ceremony of the martyrs of the Zionist entity’s attack on the Iranian consulate [IRGC] Salami stated that the “Global arrogance, led by the US, sees no limit in dominating the Islamic world.”

Arrogant powers seek complete control over the Islamic world, Salami said, adding, “Arrogance wants to dominate Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and other Islamic countries and wants to take Islam from them and take their wealth as a hostage.”

Muslims will not tolerate “oppression” by the enemies, he said, adding that the “Ongoing Gaza genocide exposes true face of Western civilization."

Salami noted that US portrays itself as supporter of human rights but in fact seeking dominance.

IRGC chief commander also added that “‘Israel’s’ political lifetime nearing an end.”
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024