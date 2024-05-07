0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 10:31

KRG’s President Hails Meeting with Imam Khamenei

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian, held in Tehran on Monday, Barzani pointed to his very good meeting with Imam Khamenei earlier in the day, saying the meeting was very sweet, helpful, and problem-solving.

“Considering the statements by the Leader today and also the issues raised in today’s meeting with Sayyed Raisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will make maximum efforts and cooperation to fulfill our mutual interests in our bilateral ties, including in the economic and commercial fields,” the KRG president added.

Lauding Iran for standing by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in all historical and major developments, Barzani said the Islamic Republic has a historic, constructive, and lasting role in the developments in Iraq.

He also paid tribute to late Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani for his role in promoting security in the region.

“Since we believe Iran’s security is tied to the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdish region will never be a point of threat against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Barzani underlined.

Touching on a security deal and a joint security committee between Iran and Iraq, he said, “Effective steps have been taken to implement the agreement and we will follow its full implementation with all seriousness.”

For his part, AmirAbdollahian said there are old, friendly and unbreakable bonds between the people and officials of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan.
