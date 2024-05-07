Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report

Islam Times - Britain's defense department faced a breach in its payroll system, with accessed personal information, as disclosed by the BBC on Monday.

The system, managed by an external contractor, was immediately taken offline by the department, safeguarding operational Ministry of Defense data.The BBC report revealed that the breach compromised personal details, including names and bank information, of current and former members of the Royal Navy, Army, and Air Force.The Ministry of Defense, although not responding to ' request for comment outside working hours, is likely to address the issue in the Commons on Tuesday, according to Reuters.MPs are expected to receive further information regarding the breach during the session.