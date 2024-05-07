Iran Urges Islamic Universities to Advocate for Palestinian Rights

Islam Times - The Secretary of the Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran urged university presidents and academic elites worldwide to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime.

In a message delivered to the universities of the Islamic world, Abdolhosein Khosropanah, Secretary of the Supreme Council for Cultural Revolution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and dignity, particularly in the face of the crisis in Palestine.The full text of the letter is as follows:Reverently; as you know, the main essences of Human Rights are Justice and Human Dignity. Therefore, duty of all freedom-loving people, organizations and international institutions and academic elites has always been protection of Human Rights and Human Dignity.This principle has been also highlighted in the International Bill of Human Rights by UN. Nevertheless, the holy land of Palestine has been turned into the symbol of genocide and Human Rights violation all over the world.This importance is also emphasized in the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. Nevertheless, today the land of Palestine has become a symbol of genocide and violation of human rights in the world. For more than half a century, century that the Palestinian Nation is the victim of aggression and coercion of the super powers, particularly the global Zionism; and even, the Palestinian Nation has been deprived from its right of legitimate self-defense against the aggressors.Now that darkness and lack of potable water have covered Gaza strip, food and Medicinal resources are finishing; the movement of students, professors and elites in defense of the oppressed people of GAZA and protest against oppression in Harvard, Indiana, Columbia, Yale and other universities in the word show that the awakened conscience of professors and students in all the universities of the word do not ignore the oppression of a declining minority on a people with a support as vast as history, and the dawn of victory is undoubtedly near. So, it is expected that:The academic elites and the presidents of the universities perform their Human and academic duties by condemning the war crimes and genocides imposed on Gaza civilians;The academic elites and the presidents of the universities urge making peace and restoration of the oppressed Palestinians' rights;The academic elites and the presidents of the universities activate all diplomatic capacities to overbear the Zionist regime, and to express the victorious uprising "Al-Aqsa Storm" and oppression of Gaza civilians for the world people and elites, and to disgrace Zionist Regime and its supporters via scientific and media channels in the international assemblies .Also, it is expected that:The relationship between scientific and academic institutions and the Zionist regime is stopped;The global alliance is formed to restore the oppressed Palestinians' rights, to reconstruct Gaza and to transfer knowledge and technology to revive the natural life in the ruined areas of Gaza by the global alliance.That now, the actions of the academic elites and the presidents of the universities are subject to judgment of the Public Opinions and history.In the end, to follow up the affairs and to integrate more; it is proposed that the assembly of the elites, advocating peace making and democracy establishment in Palestine, is formed and everybody who is interested in membership of this assembly is requested to e-mail this address: "Elm@sccr.ir"Abdolhosein Khosropanah The Secretary of the SupremeCouncil for Cultural Revolution of Islamic Republic of Iran