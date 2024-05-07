0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 20:54

At least Two Dead, 21 Injured in Hospital Stabbing in China

Story Code : 1133512
At least Two Dead, 21 Injured in Hospital Stabbing in China
The stabbing happened at 11:37 local time (03:37 GMT) at Zhenxiong People's Hospital in Yunnan province, the police said, BBC reports.

Images published by China's The Paper showed a man in black, wielding knives in both hands, inside the hospital.

Police said the suspect is from Poji town in Zhenxiong. It was unclear if he has was arrested.

State media reports earlier said 23 people were injured, but officials have revised the toll downwards.

"At present, the injured are receiving treatment in the hospital. Investigations are ongoing," police said in a statement.

Footage on The Paper also showed police vehicles and at least a dozen police officers outside the hospital. The entrance to the hospital's carpark appeared to have been cordoned off.

"The situation is still quite chaotic, they're still determining the numbers. The police are working on it," a local resident told The Paper.

Authorities have told residents and merchants in the neighbourhood to "lock their doors" and "avoid contact with unknown persons", according to Chinese news outlet Hongxing News.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024