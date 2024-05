Islam Times - Islamic Resistance movement in Lebanon Hezbollah said on Tuesday it continued its attacks on the Zionist Israeli regime's military positions in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance announced in a statement on Tuesday that its forces struck spy equipment in Samaqa Israeli site in occupied Kfar Shouba.The Lebanese forces further declared drone strikes on Yiftah Barracks and Ramot Naftali Barracks on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV's correspondent in south Lebanon also reported that Israeli Merkava tanks shelled the vicinity of Kfar Shouba border town.