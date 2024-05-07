0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 21:01

IAEA's Grossi : Isfahan Conference Can Help Nuclear Coop. between Iran, World

IAEA
Addressing the 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology in Isfahan, Iran on Tuesday Rafael Grossi stated that the world faced serious challenges in the fields of health, energy, and other matters in the past years.

Noting that nuclear energy can answer many current challenges, he said that floods and rising air temperatures can harm everything.

Grossi stated that it was emphasized a few months ago at the COP, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that carbon consumption should be reduced to zero.

He added that diseases like cancer are one of the most serious challenges in the world, saying that the world faces more than 4 million cases of cancer every year.

Grossi added that the world has been deprived of the cooperation of nuclear scientists of Iran and the world due to political challenges, adding that the Isfahan international conference can help to solve the global problems.

He said that the participants in the Iranian-hosted conference discussed challenges during the conference on Monday and Tuesday.

The 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology and the 30th National Nuclear Conference started in Isfahan on Monday with the participation of the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI). The conference will wrap up tomorrow.
