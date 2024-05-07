New Yorkers Rally for Gaza Ceasefire as Police Try to Quell ‘Rage for Gaza’ Demonstration

Islam Times - In a show of solidarity with Gaza, a massive demonstration under the title “Rage for Gaza” took place in New York, with protesters demanding a ceasefire in the region. Despite attempts by American police to prevent the demonstration, participants, including students from sit-in camps, roamed the streets of the city urging for an end to the brutal war carried out by the Israeli occupation against Gaza.

A Zionist woman attacked a pro-Palestine Jew in NY City and attempted to steal a Palestinian flag that he had.NYPD has reportedly refused to arrest the woman. pic.twitter.com/NCBUYEXIxn— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2024Columbia University gates served as a gathering point for the demonstrators, who then marched to Manhattan where their voices were heard loud and clear. The organizers of the demonstration hope to raise awareness and put pressure on political leaders to act for peace in Gaza.Hundreds of students at Oxford University set up their own Gaza solidarity encampment, joining the global student uprising for Palestine. pic.twitter.com/tigoQTbHMl— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2024Pro-Palestinian protesters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have refused to comply with a university order to clear their encampment, leading to a confrontation with US police.The demonstrators broke through police fencing and re-entered the encampment of tents on campus on Monday afternoon. Chanting slogans like “long live the intifada” and “we want 48,” the protesters made it clear they were standing their ground.Protesters at MIT re-constitute the Gaza solidarity encampment and form a human shield around it. pic.twitter.com/GWV2Lc5NmP— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 6, 2024MIT President Sally Kornbluth had warned protesters of disciplinary actions for remaining in the encampment, prompting outrage from students like Baltasar Dinis, who accused the university of failing to negotiate in good faith.The encampment, which has been in place for two weeks, is calling for an end to the killing of Palestinians in Gaza and protesting MIT’s research ties to the Israeli occupation military.After Harvard University threatened hundreds of students with immediate suspension against the backdrop of the peaceful action for Gaza, the students led a march to Interim President Alan Garber’s house affirming their call for divestment from Israeli genocide. pic.twitter.com/Cmxa6uYZ9O— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2024State Representatives Erika Uyterhoeven and Mike Connolly have expressed support for the protesters, urging MIT to uphold free speech and dissent.Scenes documenting the police repression of students at the University of California who staged a sit-in to demand an end to the Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/XDrWPcIVGv— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2024This incident is part of a larger wave of pro-Palestine protests at universities across the US, sparked by the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.